PM instructs to provide assistance to Kyrgyzstanis injured in crossing collapse

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov held a telephone conversation with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to Russia Alikbek Dzhekshenkulov. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The Head of Government instructed to provide assistance to compatriots who suffered from collapse of the pedestrian crossing at the logistics enterprise Logistic Sidorovo FM in Stupinsky district of Moscow Oblast of Russia. The Prime Minister also gave the task to provide citizens with the necessary medical care, and take the issue of their placement in medical institutions under personal control.

«At the same time, it was instructed to interact with the law enforcement agencies of the Russian Federation, which are investigating the incident,» the message says.

The pedestrian crossing collapsed yesterday morning in the workshop of Logistic-Sidorovo FM enterprise. It hit engineering communications. One of the versions of the accident is overload. At least 50 citizens of Kyrgyzstan were injured, four of them are in serious condition, they were hospitalized.
