UN Chief: COVID-19 pandemic is out of control

UN Сhief Antonio Guterres warned that the coronavirus pandemic is out of control.

«The pandemic has become a test of the effectiveness of international cooperation — a test that we have not passed. Globally, it has killed nearly 1 million people, and more than 30 million have contracted the virus. The virus is out of control. This happened due to the fact that the world was not ready to show cooperation, unity and solidarity,» the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, said at the UN Security Council during a high-level meeting within the framework of the 75th anniversary session of the Organization’s General Assembly.

He called on the world community to unite in the fight against the pandemic and its aftermath. «We have no choice. Either we will unite in global institutions that correspond to the set goals, or we will face division and chaos,» Antonio Guterres said.