UN Security Council adopts resolution demanding ceasefire in Gaza

The UN Security Council adopted a resolution demanding a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip during the month of Ramadan. The UN website reports.

The document calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages and for the expansion of aid supplies to Gaza. The resolution was supported by 14 countries, the United States abstained.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the adoption of the document, saying that the long-awaited resolution must be implemented.

In the adopted resolution, the UN Security Council demands «an immediate ceasefire for the month of Ramadan, respected by all parties, leading to a permanent sustainable ceasefire.»

The resolution demands «the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, humanitarian access to meet their medical and other humanitarian needs» and «compliance by the parties with their obligations under international law with respect to all persons they are holding.»

The members of the Council reiterated their call for the removal of all obstacles to the provision of humanitarian assistance in accordance with international humanitarian law.

The resolution was drafted by the delegations of Algeria, Ecuador, Guyana, Malta, Japan, Mozambique, Republic of Korea, Sierra Leone, Slovenia and Switzerland.