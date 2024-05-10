Ukraine - Russia corridor becomes third largest migration corridor in world

The migration corridor leading from Ukraine to Russia has become the third largest in the world in terms of the number of migrants. UN reported, citing the International Organization for Migration.

According to its data, the route Mexico — USA takes the first place, Syria — Turkey — the second.

The largest number of labor migrants find work in Southern, Northern and Western Europe. North America takes the second place, and the Arab region — the third. UN

According to the UN, the number of relocated people due to armed conflicts, violence, natural disasters and other reasons has reached the highest level in the history of observation — 117 million people.