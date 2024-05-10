13:51
USD 88.39
EUR 94.96
RUB 0.97
English

Ukraine - Russia corridor becomes third largest migration corridor in world

The migration corridor leading from Ukraine to Russia has become the third largest in the world in terms of the number of migrants. UN reported, citing the International Organization for Migration.

According to its data, the route Mexico — USA takes the first place, Syria — Turkey — the second.

The largest number of labor migrants find work in Southern, Northern and Western Europe. North America takes the second place, and the Arab region — the third.

UN

According to the UN, the number of relocated people due to armed conflicts, violence, natural disasters and other reasons has reached the highest level in the history of observation — 117 million people.

Citizens of Syria predominate among the world’s refugees. Ukrainians and Afghans share second place.

UN
link: https://24.kg/english/293631/
views: 52
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan plans to plant six million trees annually
UN: 750 attacks on environmental journalists registered in 15 years
MFA of Kyrgyzstan recommends temporarily refraining from traveling to Russia
Chupik: Citizens of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan are not allowed to enter Russia
Five children left without care returned to Kyrgyzstan from Moscow
Akylbek Japarov calls on migrants to comply with laws of host country
UN Security Council adopts resolution demanding ceasefire in Gaza
Terrorist attack in Moscow: Migration Service starts mass check of foreigners
UN Resident Coordinator recommends thorough review of NGO law
Service centers to provide state services to Kyrgyzstanis abroad
Popular
High altitude Immortal Regiment takes place in Kyrgyzstan on Putin Peak High altitude Immortal Regiment takes place in Kyrgyzstan on Putin Peak
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov leaves for Russia President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov leaves for Russia
81 people die in industrial accidents in Kyrgyzstan last year 81 people die in industrial accidents in Kyrgyzstan last year
Kazakhstan imposes ban on sugar exports until end of summer Kazakhstan imposes ban on sugar exports until end of summer
10 May, Friday
13:33
Ukraine - Russia corridor becomes third largest migration corridor in world Ukraine - Russia corridor becomes third largest migrati...
12:54
Kyrgyzstan plans to plant six million trees annually
12:02
Measles incidence begins to decline in Kyrgyzstan
11:53
Monument to Suimenkul Chokmorov re-erected in Bishkek
11:29
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan puts new banknote into circulation