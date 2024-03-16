UN Resident Coordinator recommends thorough review of NGO law

UN Resident Coordinator in the Kyrgyz Republic Antje Grawe made statement on the adoption of amendments to the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic «On Non-Commercial Organizations.»

Building on the UN’s past comments, the UN Resident Coordinator expresses concern about the adoption on March 14, 2024 of amendments to the Law on Non-Commercial Organizations, which could result in unwarranted restrictions on the work of civil society, including potentially hindering progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

«Civil society organizations (CSOs) play a vital role, alongside the State and other partners, to advance the country’s socio-economic development, provide essential services to the vulnerable and marginalized, assist those in need during crises, protect human rights and promote peace,» the statement reads.

Related news HRW calls on Kyrgyz President to withdraw foreign representatives draft law

UN Resident Coordinator also notes that the law’s enactment may pose challenges to the effective engagement of civil society in development initiatives, to help alleviate poverty, reduce inequalities and achieve the SDGs. It also has the potential to stigmatize CSOs and civic activists, restrict human rights, and impede public participation and inclusive dialogue.

«Underlining the essential role a vibrant civil society plays for sustainable development, human rights and democratic governance, the UN Resident Coordinator recommends a more thorough and inclusive review of the law that takes into consideration recommendations from the UN Special Rapporteurs and other national and international partners, including civil society. The UN stands ready to further discuss these recommendations with the authorities and other relevant partners,» the statement says.

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopted in the third reading the bill on «foreign representatives» (analogous to foreign agent law in Russian legislation), officially known as the draft law «On Amendments to the Law «On Non-Profit Organizations».