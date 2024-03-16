11:56
USD 89.51
EUR 97.41
RUB 0.98
English

UN Resident Coordinator recommends thorough review of NGO law

UN Resident Coordinator in the Kyrgyz Republic Antje Grawe made statement on the adoption of amendments to the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic «On Non-Commercial Organizations.»

Building on the UN’s past comments, the UN Resident Coordinator expresses concern about the adoption on March 14, 2024 of amendments to the Law on Non-Commercial Organizations, which could result in unwarranted restrictions on the work of civil society, including potentially hindering progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

«Civil society organizations (CSOs) play a vital role, alongside the State and other partners, to advance the country’s socio-economic development, provide essential services to the vulnerable and marginalized, assist those in need during crises, protect human rights and promote peace,» the statement reads.

Related news
HRW calls on Kyrgyz President to withdraw foreign representatives draft law
UN Resident Coordinator also notes that the law’s enactment may pose challenges to the effective engagement of civil society in development initiatives, to help alleviate poverty, reduce inequalities and achieve the SDGs. It also has the potential to stigmatize CSOs and civic activists, restrict human rights, and impede public participation and inclusive dialogue.

«Underlining the essential role a vibrant civil society plays for sustainable development, human rights and democratic governance, the UN Resident Coordinator recommends a more thorough and inclusive review of the law that takes into consideration recommendations from the UN Special Rapporteurs and other national and international partners, including civil society. The UN stands ready to further discuss these recommendations with the authorities and other relevant partners,» the statement says.

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopted in the third reading the bill on «foreign representatives» (analogous to foreign agent law in Russian legislation), officially known as the draft law «On Amendments to the Law «On Non-Profit Organizations».
link: https://24.kg/english/289214/
views: 179
Print
Related
HRW calls on Kyrgyz President to withdraw foreign representatives draft law
Reporters Without Borders exhorts President Sadyr Japarov not to sign NGO law
Amnesty International: Highly restrictive NGO legislation must be vetoed
Representatives of NGOs ask President of Kyrgyzstan for meeting
Foreign agents law: EBRD comments on appeal from NGOs
U.S. Ambassador: If NGOs can't work, we won't be able to provide assistance
Foreign agents law: World Bank comments on appeal from NGOs
Foreign agents law: Bir Duino hands letter to development banks' representatives
Repressive laws represent major setback for Kyrgyzstan’s democratic future
Foreign agents law breaks Kyrgyzstan's commitment as member of UN Council
Popular
Foreign agents law: Parliament adopts document in third reading Foreign agents law: Parliament adopts document in third reading
Russian specialists to help Defense Ministry create repair depot Russian specialists to help Defense Ministry create repair depot
Switzerland hands over computers to Family Doctors Groups in Kyrgyzstan Switzerland hands over computers to Family Doctors Groups in Kyrgyzstan
Weather alert: Rain, snow and squally wind expected in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: Rain, snow and squally wind expected in Kyrgyzstan
16 March, Saturday
10:12
UN Resident Coordinator recommends thorough review of NGO law UN Resident Coordinator recommends thorough review of N...
10:01
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approves switch to 12-year education
09:53
Jalal-Abad resident opens underground madrasah, holds classes with children
09:44
Sadyr Japarov visits Central Mosque in Bishkek and holds ooz achar
09:38
Tax Service launches new services for interaction with business
15 March, Friday
18:02
Director of Water Resources Service of Kyrgyzstan appointed
17:50
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan agree not to impose restrictions and bans
17:00
HRW calls on Kyrgyz President to withdraw foreign representatives draft law
16:16
Kyrgyzstan to host International Forum on Investments in Healthcare