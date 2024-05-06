11:41
UN: 750 attacks on environmental journalists registered in 15 years

Over the past 15 years, there have been approximately 750 attacks on journalists and news outlets covering environmental issues. The UN website reports.

The organization’s Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said: environmental journalism becomes an increasingly dangerous profession, stressing that some powerful people, companies and institutions will stop at nothing to thwart environmental journalists.

Dozens of journalists covering illegal mining, logging, poaching and other environmental issues have been killed in recent decades.

Antonio Guterres 

He noted that no one has been held accountable in the vast majority of cases.
