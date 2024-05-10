Kyrgyzstan plans to plant six million trees annually

Delegation of Kyrgyzstan took part in the high-level segment of the 19th session of the Forum on Forests at the UN headquarters «Forest-based solutions to the triple planetary crisis: Focus on people, science, technology and finance». The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

First Deputy Minister Asein Isayev drew the attention of the world community to the vulnerability of mountain forests of the country, emphasizing the uniqueness of the relict forests of Arslanbob — the largest nut and fruit massif on the planet.

He emphasized the importance of the national campaign Zhashyl Muras launched in 2023, within the framework of which more than 8 million trees have been planted throughout the country. In addition, he informed that it is planned to plant about 6 million trees annually.

The Kyrgyz side called for consolidation of efforts to preserve mountain and forest ecosystems and their biodiversity as a contribution to the implementation of the global goals of the UN Strategic Plan for Forests for 2017-2030 and the Five-Year Action Plan for the Development of Mountain Regions for 2023-2027.

Asein Isayev also held bilateral meetings with Paula Narvaez, President of the UN Economic and Social Council, and Fatima Rabab, UN High Representative for Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States. Climate issues and the mountain agenda were discussed during the talks.

The First Deputy Foreign Minister discussed with Selwin Hart, Special Advisor to the UN Secretary-General on Climate Action, the initiative of the Kyrgyz Republic to consolidate the new global dialogue «Mountains and Climate» in the annual calendar of the UN Climate Change Conference.