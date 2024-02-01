Kyrgyzstan to make contribution to UN OHCHR budget for the first time since 2011

The Permanent Representative of Kyrgyzstan to the UN in Geneva, Omar Sultanov, attended the donor conference of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) with the participation of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

Participants of the event discussed mobilization of funding for the organization’s budget for 2024.

«The Kyrgyz side announced the decision to make the first voluntary contribution to the UN OHCHR budget since 2011 to support the functioning of the organization against the backdrop of a difficult international situation and an acute lack of funding. This decision will confirm the commitment of the Kyrgyz Republic to maintaining and protecting human rights and freedoms,» the statement says.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) is the United Nations agency that monitors the implementation and protection of human rights guaranteed by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The headquarters of the organization is located in Geneva (Switzerland).