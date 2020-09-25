Elections 2020: CEC accredits 59 international observers

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Kyrgyzstan has accredited 59 international observers. Press service of the CEC reported.

The decision was made the day before at a meeting of the Central Election Commission.

Observers from the CEC of Kazakhstan, Russia, Romania, Azerbaijan, the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly, CIS Mission, the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly and the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States were accredited.

Elections to the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan will be held on October 4.