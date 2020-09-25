12:40
USD 79.35
EUR 92.49
RUB 1.03
English

Elections 2020: CEC accredits 59 international observers

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Kyrgyzstan has accredited 59 international observers. Press service of the CEC reported.

The decision was made the day before at a meeting of the Central Election Commission.

Observers from the CEC of Kazakhstan, Russia, Romania, Azerbaijan, the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly, CIS Mission, the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly and the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States were accredited.

Elections to the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan will be held on October 4.
link: https://24.kg/english/166384/
views: 137
Print
Related
Elections 2020: CEC of Kyrgyzstan sends ballots to regions
Elections 2020: At least 40 cases on bribery of voters initiated in Kyrgyzstan
Some 45 candidates leave party lists in Kyrgyzstan, 17 of them - women
Elections 2020: PECs provided with sanitizers, masks and gloves
CEC announces number of ballot papers to be printed for elections
UNDP donates equipment for identification of voters to CEC of Kyrgyzstan
Elections 2020: Seven women withdraw from Mekenim Kyrgyzstan party
Elections 2020: CEC accredits 42 international observers
Elections 2020: CEC sends materials on 64 violations to prosecutor's office
Elections 2020: CEC forms third polling station in Moscow
Popular
COVID-19: Who and how can enter Kyrgyzstan or leave the country COVID-19: Who and how can enter Kyrgyzstan or leave the country
Regular flights from Kyrgyzstan resumed Regular flights from Kyrgyzstan resumed
Russia lifts restrictions on entry of Kyrgyzstanis into country Russia lifts restrictions on entry of Kyrgyzstanis into country
Prime Minister instructs to tighten control over observance of mask requirement Prime Minister instructs to tighten control over observance of mask requirement
25 September, Friday
12:27
Balbak Tulobaev: Second wave of coronavirus is inevitable, wear masks Balbak Tulobaev: Second wave of coronavirus is inevitab...
12:21
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar approaches 80 soms in Kyrgyzstan
12:08
Volunteers figures on health workers' deaths in Kyrgyzstan exceed official ones
11:55
Health workers dismissed for drawing attention to dangerous working conditions
11:25
Elections 2020: CEC of Kyrgyzstan sends ballots to regions
24 September, Thursday
19:05
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Turkey discuss joint plans for future
19:02
Extradition of son of Government’s Representative in Batken region requested
18:34
Elections 2020: At least 40 cases on bribery of voters initiated in Kyrgyzstan
18:26
Some 45 candidates leave party lists in Kyrgyzstan, 17 of them - women