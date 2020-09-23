Three people killed in traffic accident in Naryn region, five injured

Three people were killed, five were injured as a result of a traffic accident in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

Toyota Avensis and Honda Step cars collided on the 280th kilometer of Bishkek — Naryn — Torugart highway in Emgekchil village on September 22 at about 17.00.

Two women and one man were killed. Five people were injured, including two children — 12-month-old and 3-year-old.

Emergency and ambulance personnel arrived at the scene. Rescuers pulled the bodies out of the vehicles and took them to the morgue of the district hospital. The injured were transported to the Naryn Regional Hospital.