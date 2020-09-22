Kyrgyzstan interested in Russian experience in tax fiscalization

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov met with the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Aleksey Overchuk. The Information Support Department of the Government Office reported.

«Digitalization is one of the main measures to combat corruption for Kyrgyzstan, including fiscalization of the tax system. Today we are introducing many programs to improve this system. I would like to express my gratitude to the Russian side for the positive decision to provide free technical assistance to the republic for improvement of the domestic system of tax administration,» Kubatbek Boronov said.

The Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, Aleksey Overchuk, thanked for the warm welcome and organization of the meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Humanitarian Cooperation in Bishkek at a high level. He noted the readiness of the Russian side to provide all-round support in providing technical assistance to improve administration in the tax area, create a system for marking and tracking of goods.