19:07
USD 79.15
EUR 93.38
RUB 1.04
English

Kyrgyzstan interested in Russian experience in tax fiscalization

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov met with the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Aleksey Overchuk. The Information Support Department of the Government Office reported.

«Digitalization is one of the main measures to combat corruption for Kyrgyzstan, including fiscalization of the tax system. Today we are introducing many programs to improve this system. I would like to express my gratitude to the Russian side for the positive decision to provide free technical assistance to the republic for improvement of the domestic system of tax administration,» Kubatbek Boronov said.

The Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, Aleksey Overchuk, thanked for the warm welcome and organization of the meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Humanitarian Cooperation in Bishkek at a high level. He noted the readiness of the Russian side to provide all-round support in providing technical assistance to improve administration in the tax area, create a system for marking and tracking of goods.
link: https://24.kg/english/166032/
views: 80
Print
Related
Russia and Kyrgyzstan ready to increase number of flights
Cooperation between Electric Stations and Inter RAO discussed
Russian business in Kyrgyzstan counts on partner support
Russia holds 1st in-person meeting of Intergovernmental Commission in Kyrgyzstan
Russia to consider supply of coronavirus vaccine to Kyrgyzstan as priority
Russia to donate laboratory equipment for air quality measurement
Kyrgyzstanis participate in festival of national cultures in Bratsk
Russia lifts restrictions on entry of Kyrgyzstanis into country
Russia to resume flights with Kyrgyzstan from September 21
Rossotrudnichestvo donates educational materials to schools in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Society should also fight bribery of voters, President Jeenbekov believes Society should also fight bribery of voters, President Jeenbekov believes
Employee of Education Center of Oktyabrsky district detained in Bishkek Employee of Education Center of Oktyabrsky district detained in Bishkek
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 30.5 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 30.5 million people globally
Prime Minister reminds about importance of replenishment of stock of medicines Prime Minister reminds about importance of replenishment of stock of medicines
22 September, Tuesday
18:36
Russia and Kyrgyzstan ready to increase number of flights Russia and Kyrgyzstan ready to increase number of flig...
18:31
Cooperation between Electric Stations and Inter RAO discussed
18:23
Kyrgyzstan interested in Russian experience in tax fiscalization
18:17
Russian business in Kyrgyzstan counts on partner support
18:06
Russia holds 1st in-person meeting of Intergovernmental Commission in Kyrgyzstan