Russian business in Kyrgyzstan counts on partner support

«We are looking forward to steps of our partners for creation of a favorable tax regime for Russian business representatives working in Kyrgyzstan,» the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, Aleksey Overchuk, said at a regular meeting of the Intergovernmental Kyrgyz-Russian Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical, Cultural and Humanitarian Cooperation.

According to him, the parties face a large number of common strategic tasks — increasing trade volumes, strengthening economic ties.

«Coronavirus infection has made adjustments to our work. We are witnessing a slight decline in trade. But this encourages us to look for ways to restore trade ties and diversify our trade. We have great potential in the field of green energy, industry, agriculture, digital economy, tourism,» Aleksey Overchuk told.