School for 200 students opened in Uzgen district of Kyrgyzstan

A school for 200 students has been opened in Uzgen district of Kyrgyzstan and another one is being built. Press service of the Ministry of Education and Science reported.

The new building of the secondary school Kysyk-Alma No. 186 in Alcha-Bashat village was commissioned. Its construction began in 2015. At least 32.7 million soms were allocated from the republican budget. Construction of the school sports hall continues. Currently, the school is attended by 197 students.

In addition, construction of a new school named after Omorkulov for 150 students began in Uch-Kaptal village. The ministry noted that the school was built in the village in 1990, but it was damaged by an earthquake on November 17, 2015. About 54 million soms have been allocated from the republican budget for the construction work.