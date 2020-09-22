Russia to consider supply of coronavirus vaccine to Kyrgyzstan as priority

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov received the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Aleksey Overchuk, who arrived in the country as the head of a delegation to participate in a regular meeting of the Kyrgyz-Russian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical, Cultural and Humanitarian Cooperation.

The parties exchanged views on the current state and prospects of Kyrgyz-Russian bilateral and multilateral cooperation, including within the EAEU.

The head of state once again thanked for the support provided to stabilize the epidemiological situation in the country, provision of humanitarian assistance and the allocation of a concessional loan from the Eurasian Fund in the amount of $ 100 million to support small and medium-sized businesses.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted the importance of concentrating joint efforts in the post-pandemic period, enhancing trade and economic relations and taking joint measures to combat the consequences of the pandemic. He stressed that Kyrgyzstan was interested in the further development of bilateral cooperation with the Russian side on energy, railway, infrastructure, regional projects, as well as projects within the EAEU, adding that the Intergovernmental Commission plays a large role in this direction.

Alexey Overchuk conveyed words of greetings and good wishes from the Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. He stressed that the Russian side values ​​bilateral relations with Kyrgyzstan, which are of a strategic and allied nature.

Alexey Overchuk drew attention to the active interaction of the two countries within the EAEU, noted the consolidated work of the relevant departments to combat the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the effective activities of the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund.

The supply of Russian vaccine against a new type of coronavirus infection to Kyrgyzstan will be considered as a matter of priority.

The parties expressed their readiness to further build up bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest.