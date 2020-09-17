18:53
Rossotrudnichestvo donates educational materials to schools in Kyrgyzstan

Rossotrudnichestvo donates educational literature to schools in Kyrgyzstan. The Russian Center of Science and Culture reported.

Since the beginning of September 2020, the representative office of Rossotrudnichestvo in the Kyrgyz Republic handed over educational, methodological and multimedia materials to 17 educational institutions of the republic.

Schools of Bishkek, Tokmak, Karakol, Chui and Issyk-Kul regions received the materials.

More than a hundred textbooks and teaching aids on the Russian language and literature have been handed over to the secondary general education school No. 2. of the capital.

The director of the educational institution Chinara Marazykova expressed gratitude to the representative office for the assistance provided.
