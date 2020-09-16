15:32
USD 79.03
EUR 93.91
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstani tries to smuggle heroin across border

A citizen of Kyrgyzstan was detained in Kazakhstan who tried to smuggle drugs under the guise of honey. Tengri News reports with reference to the press service of the Financial Monitoring Committee.

On September 14, a citizen of Kyrgyzstan was stopped at Karasu border post. Two plastic buckets of honey were found in his car.

«Caches were found in the double bottom of the buckets, where two plastic bundles with a beige substance with a total weight of 1 kilogram 872 grams were hidden. According to the results of the examination, the substance is heroin. A pre-trial investigation has been launched on the fact under the Article «Smuggling of items withdrawn from circulation or items, circulation of which is restricted,» the agency writes.
link: https://24.kg/english/165350/
views: 105
Print
Related
Large batch of heroin confiscated from citizen of Tajikistan in Batken
Suspect in possession of drugs on large scale arrested in Bishkek
Russian woman orders drugs from Kyrgyzstan under the guise of diet pills
Delivery of heroin to Germany: Members of transnational group arrested
Police arrest man supplying psychotropic substances from the Netherlands
Drug production suspects arrested in Bishkek
Members of drug dealing gang deliver hashish from Toktogul district to Bishkek
Record batch of hashish and methamphetamine seized in Kyrgyzstan
Government proposes to ban export of drugs, medications from Kyrgyzstan
Drug laboratory: Video of confiscation of 450 kg of marijuana posted
Popular
Negotiations over supply of COVID-19 vaccine from Russia to Kyrgyzstan underway Negotiations over supply of COVID-19 vaccine from Russia to Kyrgyzstan underway
Construction of Public Service Centers starts in Issyk-Kul region Construction of Public Service Centers starts in Issyk-Kul region
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Corruption can be eradicated only through digitalization Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Corruption can be eradicated only through digitalization
67 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 44,828 in total 67 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 44,828 in total
16 September, Wednesday
14:58
Ex-PM of Kyrgyzstan goes on bike ride around Issyk-Kul lake Ex-PM of Kyrgyzstan goes on bike ride around Issyk-Kul...
14:47
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 29.5 million people globally
14:38
Seven more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
14:34
73 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 45,072 in total
14:26
107 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan