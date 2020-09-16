Kyrgyzstani tries to smuggle heroin across border

A citizen of Kyrgyzstan was detained in Kazakhstan who tried to smuggle drugs under the guise of honey. Tengri News reports with reference to the press service of the Financial Monitoring Committee.

On September 14, a citizen of Kyrgyzstan was stopped at Karasu border post. Two plastic buckets of honey were found in his car.

«Caches were found in the double bottom of the buckets, where two plastic bundles with a beige substance with a total weight of 1 kilogram 872 grams were hidden. According to the results of the examination, the substance is heroin. A pre-trial investigation has been launched on the fact under the Article «Smuggling of items withdrawn from circulation or items, circulation of which is restricted,» the agency writes.