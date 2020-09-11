12:18
USD 79.06
EUR 93.54
RUB 1.05
English

Two people die in traffic accident in Batken region, two more hospitalized

Four people were injured in a traffic accident in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. Two of them died in the hospital. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

Driver of Audi 100 car lost control of the vehicle and drove off the road at about 6.30 am on the 11th kilometer of Osh — Batken — Isfana highway (Zhany-Zher village).

Four people were injured in the traffic accident. Ambulance workers took them to the regional hospital. Two victims, born in 1967 and 1974, died there. Two more — 27 and 15 years old — were hospitalized with injuries of varying severity.
link: https://24.kg/english/164832/
views: 89
Print
Related
Driver who knocked down and killed cyclists sentenced to 8 years in prison
Three people killed in traffic accident in Osh city
Ambulance transporting victim of traffic accident to hospital turns over
Man dies in traffic accident in Kochkor district
29-year-old man killed in traffic accident in Sary-Oi village
Eight people killed in traffic accident in Kazarman village
Three people die in traffic accident on Bishkek-Osh road
Three people including child die after car falls off the cliff in Tash-Kumyr
Truck hits motorcyclist in Novopavlovka village
Five people injured in traffic accident in Malovodnoye village
Popular
37-year-old man shoots himself in Issyk-Ata district 37-year-old man shoots himself in Issyk-Ata district
Foreigner wanted for terrorism arrested in Bishkek Foreigner wanted for terrorism arrested in Bishkek
Elections 2020: Criminal cases were initiated against 221 candidates Elections 2020: Criminal cases were initiated against 221 candidates
62 schools in Kyrgyzstan work in traditional mode 62 schools in Kyrgyzstan work in traditional mode
11 September, Friday
11:56
77 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 44,761 in total 77 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrg...
11:53
144 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
11:41
Two people die in traffic accident in Batken region, two more hospitalized
11:32
SCNS officer detained for bribe extortion fired
11:17
Consumers owe half a billion soms for electricity to Severelectro OJSC