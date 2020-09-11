Two people die in traffic accident in Batken region, two more hospitalized

Four people were injured in a traffic accident in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. Two of them died in the hospital. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

Driver of Audi 100 car lost control of the vehicle and drove off the road at about 6.30 am on the 11th kilometer of Osh — Batken — Isfana highway (Zhany-Zher village).

Four people were injured in the traffic accident. Ambulance workers took them to the regional hospital. Two victims, born in 1967 and 1974, died there. Two more — 27 and 15 years old — were hospitalized with injuries of varying severity.