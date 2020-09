Three people died as a result of a traffic accident in Osh city. Video was posted on Shtraf__kg Telegram channel.

According to eyewitnesses, the traffic accident happened at about 00.30 tonight. «Daewoo Nexia 2 was driving at a high speed, and the driver lost control of the vehicle. The car crashed into a tree. The driver’s leg was torn off, three passengers died at the scene,» they write.