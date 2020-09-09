Customs officers reveal scheme of illegal import of vehicles into Kyrgyzstan

A stable international criminal scheme for illegal import of vehicles into Kyrgyzstan has been revealed. The State Customs Service reported.

At least 113 materials on the illegal import of vehicles are registered in the Unified Register of Crimes and Misconduct. At the same time, the total amount of damage to the state budget reached 258,544.3 million soms.

After accession of Kyrgyzstan to the EAEU, the scheme was organized for the illegal import of vehicles into the Union and their further legalization.

«When purchasing vehicles in third countries, their identification data were sent via the Internet. They were used to make fake registration certificates of vehicles of the EAEU member states and other documents. The documents were sent to Kyrgyzstan, and on the basis of forged documents, without actually moving vehicles into the country and their inspection, initial registration and receipt of state number plates was carried out. Further, state number plates and registration certificates were sent to members of an international criminal group located in third countries, and the vehicles already with state number plates and certificates of registration of vehicles of the Kyrgyz Republic freely moved into the territory of the EAEU under the guise of union goods,» the State Customs Service said.

At the same time, in some cases, there were facts of illegal registration of straw men as owners of the vehicles, including those held in places of detention, and on the basis of forged declarations for goods. Materials on the revealed facts have been sent to the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes.