At least 1,250 students from Kyrgyzstan apply for study in Turkey

At least 1,250 students from Kyrgyzstan have applied for scholarships to study in Turkey in 2020. Press service of the Osh City Hall reported.

The delegation of the Office for Turks Abroad and Related Communities conducts interviews with students who have submitted online applications for study in Turkey.

Osh Mayor Taalaibek Sarybashov held a meeting with the delegation led by their Vice President Said Yusuf. «According to Said Yusuf, they came to Kyrgyzstan to mark and admit students, postgraduates and doctoral students to the best universities in Turkey through interviews. The interview is conducted with students who have applied online for the Turkey Scholarships 2020 program, which offers the opportunity to study at the most prestigious universities in Turkey,» the City Hall said.

At least 1,250 students from Kyrgyzstan have submitted applications, 179 were invited for an interview, including about 40 students from Osh city. Successful candidates will be eligible to come to Turkey.

Turkish scholarships for undergraduate, graduate, doctoral and research programs include monthly scholarships for student accommodation and meals. Recipients of the scholarship will also be provided with health insurance during their stay in Turkey.
