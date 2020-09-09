09:58
Negotiations over entry of students from Kyrgyzstan into Russia continue

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan will continue political and diplomatic activities to obtain permission for entry into Russia for Kyrgyz citizens — students of higher education institutions. Press service of the Foreign Ministry reported.

The high-level negotiations are also planned.

Recall, the order of the Government of the Russian Federation dated March 18, 2020 restricts entry of foreign citizens and stateless persons, except for those falling under the clauses of exceptions. Foreigners — students are not eligible for the adopted exceptions.

«Earlier, an official appeal was sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia with a request to include in the category of foreign citizens, who are allowed to enter the country, students from Kyrgyzstan, who enrolled and / or continue their studies in Russian educational institutions. In response, the Russian side noted that in the near future they would make a decision to lift the restriction on the entry of foreign students into the Russian Federation, including citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the Foreign Ministry said.

The issue of permission for the entry of foreign students is being considered by the operational headquarters to prevent import and spread of coronavirus in Russia, the statement says.
