President of Kyrgyzstan signs Law on Television and Radio Broadcasting

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed the Law on Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of the Kyrgyz Republic (to the Laws on the Protection and Use of Historical and Cultural Heritage, on Television and Radio Broadcasting). The Presidential Administration reported.

In accordance with the Law on Television and Radio Broadcasting, television and radio organizations, television and radio broadcasting operators, who retransmit partially or completely digital broadcasting of foreign TV channels within the framework of a social package on the basis of international treaties to which the Kyrgyz Republic is a party, are prohibited from placing advertisement.

At the same time, advertising is allowed in the amounts determined by the Government to cover the costs of distributing TV channels in the country within the framework of a social package.