President signs law strengthening protection of incapacitated citizens

President Sadyr Japarov signed a law introducing amendments to the Civil Code and the Civil Procedure Code of Kyrgyzstan.

The document was adopted by the Zhogorku Kenesh on February 26, 2026.

According to the official statement, the main objective of the law is to strengthen the protection of the rights of citizens recognized as legally incapacitated. In particular, it expands their ability to participate in the protection of their own rights.

In addition, the procedure for restoring legal capacity has been simplified. The amendments are aimed at ensuring a fairer and more accessible mechanism for protecting the interests of such citizens.

The law will enter into force in accordance with established procedures following its official publication.