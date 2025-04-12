16:33
Television centers to be built in Cholpon-Ata and Jalal-Abad cities

A public-private partnership agreement on the construction of television centers in Cholpon-Ata and Jalal-Abad was signed at the National Investment Agency. The PPP Center reported.

The project involves the construction of two correspondent points in these cities. The investment is estimated at 320 million soms.

It is planned to modernize television and radio infrastructure in the regions, create conditions for the production and broadcasting of radio and television programs.   

The document also provides for the transfer of land plots to a private partner on preferential terms for design and construction. In the future, the partners will jointly manage the facilities with the possibility of subleasing the premises.
link: https://24.kg/english/325819/
views: 98
