Law on amendments to Code of Offenses signed: Fines increased

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed the Law «On Amendments to the Code of Offenses». The document, adopted by the Parliament on December 25, 2024, is aimed at strengthening control in the areas of environmental protection, industrial safety, mining supervision and subsoil protection.

The law increases fines for a number of violations. In particular:

For evading or failing to comply with the requirements of the state environmental expertise, fines for individuals have been increased from 5,500 to 15,000 soms, for legal entities — from 17,000 to 30,000 soms;

For violation of phytosanitary measures or control — from 3,000 to 10,000 soms for individuals, from 13,000 to 28,000 soms for legal entities;

For violation of the procedure for using territories or objects of the nature reserve fund — from 5,500 to 10,000 soms for individuals, from 17,000 to 28,000 soms for legal entities;

For violation of the procedure for development of areas with mineral deposits — from 7,500 to 15,000 soms for individuals, from 23,000 to 50,000 soms for legal entities;

For irrational use of mineral deposits — from 5,500 to 15,000 soms for individuals, from 17,000 to 35,000 soms for legal entities;

For the loss of mine surveying documentation — from 5,500 to 13,000 soms for individuals, from 17,000 to 35,000 soms for legal entities;

For violation of the rules for the development of mineral deposits — 13,000 soms for individuals and 35,000 soms for legal entities;

For violation of the rules for conducting geological exploration of the subsoil — 15,000 soms for individuals and 35,000 soms for legal entities.

In addition, the powers of the bodies that have the right to consider cases of violations in the field of environmental safety and industrial supervision have been expanded.