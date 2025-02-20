12:14
USD 87.45
EUR 91.29
RUB 0.95
English

President of Kyrgyzstan suspends Jury Law until 2035

President Sadyr Japarov signed the Law «On suspension of the Law ‘On Jurors in the Courts of the Kyrgyz Republic’ and some norms of the Criminal Procedure Code».

It is specified that in order to ensure the effective functioning of the institution of jurors, to create the necessary conditions for its implementation, including the identification of sources of funding and development of appropriate infrastructure, the provisions of the document provide for the suspension of the Law on Jurors in the courts of the Kyrgyz Republic and Chapter 45 of the Criminal Procedure Code until January 1, 2035.
link: https://24.kg/english/320518/
views: 122
Print
Related
Law on amendments to Code of Offenses signed: Fines increased
President Sadyr Japarov signs law on religion and shares reasons
Law on Freedom of Religion and Religious Associations signed in Kyrgyzstan
Compromise version of new law on media submitted to Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov signs law on rehabilitation of victims of political repressions
President Sadyr Japarov signs “Law on Silence”
New rules of stay in Russia: What changed for foreign citizens
President signs law regulating halal industry in Kyrgyzstan
President of Kyrgyzstan signs law on narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances
Foreign agents law: Deputies return document to committees for revision
Popular
Asian Development Bank to allocate $222 million to Kyrgyzstan Asian Development Bank to allocate $222 million to Kyrgyzstan
ADB to provide loan for water supply in villages of Naryn region ADB to provide loan for water supply in villages of Naryn region
SDMK announces start date of holy month of Ramadan SDMK announces start date of holy month of Ramadan
Kyrgyzstan’s team takes third place at CAFA Women's Futsal Championship Kyrgyzstan’s team takes third place at CAFA Women's Futsal Championship
20 February, Thursday
12:05
Switch to 12-year education: Ministry promises training for private schools Switch to 12-year education: Ministry promises training...
11:46
Kyrgyzstani sentenced to 3 years in prison in Moscow for justifying terrorism
11:26
President of Kyrgyzstan suspends Jury Law until 2035
11:20
Sadyk Sher-Niyaz discusses employment of citizens of Kyrgyzstan in France
11:06
Mamakeev Surgical Center fails to meet fire safety requirements