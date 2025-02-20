President of Kyrgyzstan suspends Jury Law until 2035

President Sadyr Japarov signed the Law «On suspension of the Law ‘On Jurors in the Courts of the Kyrgyz Republic’ and some norms of the Criminal Procedure Code».

It is specified that in order to ensure the effective functioning of the institution of jurors, to create the necessary conditions for its implementation, including the identification of sources of funding and development of appropriate infrastructure, the provisions of the document provide for the suspension of the Law on Jurors in the courts of the Kyrgyz Republic and Chapter 45 of the Criminal Procedure Code until January 1, 2035.