Law signed to strengthen national unity and prevent conflicts

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed amendments to the Law «On Local State Administration and Local Government Bodies.» The press service of the president reported.

The aim of the new amendments is to establish a legal foundation for local government bodies to prevent and counteract social and other types of conflicts at the local level.

In particular, Article 27 of the law now includes a provision recognizing the organization of activities aimed at strengthening social cohesion and preventing social tension as a matter of local importance.

The law defines social cohesion as a state, in which mutual trust and respect are maintained among members of society, and where interaction and understanding between different social, cultural, and ethnic groups are ensured.

The law will come into force in ten days.