11:02
USD 85.61
EUR 93.38
RUB 1.04
English

President signs law changing rules for obtaining citizenship of Kyrgyzstan

Sadyr Japarov signed the Law «On Amendments to the Law «On Citizenship of the Kyrgyz Republic». The website of the President says.

The document, adopted by the Parliament on February 6, 2025 introduces a number of significant adjustments to the legislation on citizenship aimed at eliminating internal contradictions and optimizing the process of considering relevant issues.

According to the adopted law, the following changes were made:

  • Citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic are persons born in the Kyrgyz SSR and holding a 1974 passport issued on the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic, permanently residing in it from the moment of birth and not declaring citizenship of another state.
  • A child, whose parents or only parent are citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic at the time of birth, is recognized as a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic, regardless of the place of birth and the presence of citizenship of a foreign state, with the exception of citizenship of a border state.
  • A child born in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic, whose parents or only parent are foreigners — ethnic Kyrgyz, also receives citizenship of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The grounds for refusal to renounce citizenship of the Kyrgyz Republic have been supplemented with a clause on contradiction to the interests of national security of the country.

The list of grounds for loss of citizenship of the Kyrgyz Republic has been expanded by the following clauses:

  1. Receipt of information from the competent authority of a foreign state on the acquisition of citizenship of this state in the presence of a notarized application for renunciation of citizenship of the Kyrgyz Republic.
  2. Performance by a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic, who is not a citizen by birth and has acquired citizenship as a result of conferment, of activities that pose a threat to national security, or passing of active military service, service in law enforcement agencies or special services of a foreign state.

Other editorial changes have been also made to the law aimed at optimizing the procedures for conferment, renunciation and loss of citizenship.
link: https://24.kg/english/323400/
views: 143
Print
Related
President of Kyrgyzstan suspends Jury Law until 2035
Law on amendments to Code of Offenses signed: Fines increased
President Sadyr Japarov signs law on religion and shares reasons
Law on Freedom of Religion and Religious Associations signed in Kyrgyzstan
Over 23,000 people applied for Kyrgyzstan’s citizenship in 2024
Compromise version of new law on media submitted to Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov signs law on rehabilitation of victims of political repressions
President Sadyr Japarov signs “Law on Silence”
Ex-husband of Wildberries owner receives citizenship of Kyrgyzstan
Children of foreigners born in Kyrgyzstan not be granted local citizenship
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and China intend to increase trade turnover to $45 billion by 2030 Kyrgyzstan and China intend to increase trade turnover to $45 billion by 2030
Banks granted expanded investment opportunities in non-financial companies Banks granted expanded investment opportunities in non-financial companies
More than 277 million soms allocated for agricultural census More than 277 million soms allocated for agricultural census
Cabinet and World Bank discuss budgetary support for Kambar-Ata 1 construction Cabinet and World Bank discuss budgetary support for Kambar-Ata 1 construction
20 March, Thursday
10:07
Kyrgyzstanis to participate in International Choreographic Festival in Buryatia Kyrgyzstanis to participate in International Choreograp...
09:52
President signs law changing rules for obtaining citizenship of Kyrgyzstan
09:37
Sadyr Japarov tells UN High Commissioner about adoption of media law
19 March, Wednesday
18:11
Truck with construction materials burns down on bypass road near Tokmak city
17:09
Border issue has been resolved, I am ready to resign — Kamchybek Tashiev
17:03
Dry reeds on fire between Aral and Gidrostroitel villages
16:54
Nooruz on Old Square: Bishkek City Hall announces festive events
16:47
Nurlan Umtulov relieved of post of Deputy Chairman of Tax Service