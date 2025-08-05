15:37
USD 87.45
EUR 101.08
RUB 1.09
English

Television and radio broadcasting suspended for 8 hours across Kyrgyzstan

Broadcasting of digital, state and commercial TV channels was suspended in Kyrgyzstan for eight hours on August 5 due to scheduled maintenance work.

According to the Republican Enterprise of Radio and Television Retransmission, television and radio signals—including satellite broadcasts—were temporarily cut off nationwide from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

«The suspension affects all digital, state, and private TV channels. Satellite TV and radio signals will also be temporarily unavailable,» the agency stated.

Broadcasting will resume once technical maintenance is completed.
link: https://24.kg/english/338577/
views: 162
Print
Related
Over 300 million soms to be spent on renovation of main TV channel building
Pyramid and Channel Five TV channels to be liquidated due to bankruptcy
Four months without work: Staff of Channel Five appealed to President
President transfers all regional TV and radio companies under NTRC control
Broadcasting of some TV channels stopped in Talas and Naryn
Culture Ministry allows five Russian TV channels to continue broadcasting
Broadcasting of some Russian TV channels suspended in Kyrgyzstan
Parliament radio of Kyrgyzstan cannot work due to debts
Echo of Moscow radio liquidated in Russia
Meetings of parliamentary factions, committees to be broadcast live
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to draw up new state program for development of psychiatric services Kyrgyzstan to draw up new state program for development of psychiatric services
Situation is stable — Ministry on agricultural production in Kyrgyzstan Situation is stable — Ministry on agricultural production in Kyrgyzstan
Tax revenues from agriculture reach more than 563 million soms in Kyrgyzstan Tax revenues from agriculture reach more than 563 million soms in Kyrgyzstan
President of Kyrgyzstan receives Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan President of Kyrgyzstan receives Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
5 August, Tuesday
15:31
Powers of judge Niyazbek Kalmatov terminated early Powers of judge Niyazbek Kalmatov terminated early
15:08
Kyrgyzstanis to face second peak of tick activity
14:19
Television and radio broadcasting suspended for 8 hours across Kyrgyzstan
14:01
Investments from Kazakhstan in Kyrgyzstan reach record $113 million in 2024
13:56
Kyrgyzstanis hold over 252 billion soms in cash