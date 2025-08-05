Television and radio broadcasting suspended for 8 hours across Kyrgyzstan

Broadcasting of digital, state and commercial TV channels was suspended in Kyrgyzstan for eight hours on August 5 due to scheduled maintenance work.

According to the Republican Enterprise of Radio and Television Retransmission, television and radio signals—including satellite broadcasts—were temporarily cut off nationwide from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

«The suspension affects all digital, state, and private TV channels. Satellite TV and radio signals will also be temporarily unavailable,» the agency stated.

Broadcasting will resume once technical maintenance is completed.