Law "On Status of Deputy of Parliament" proposed to be amended in Kyrgyzstan

Amendments to the Law «On the Status of a Deputy of the Zhogorku Kenesh», initiated by MP Mederbek Aliev, have been submitted for public discussion.

The purpose of the proposed bill is to eliminate gaps and ambiguous interpretations in the current legislation regarding the right of a deputy of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) to receive remuneration for pedagogical, scientific and creative activities.

The initiator of the amendments notes that the concepts of «scientific», «pedagogical» and «creative» activities are not clearly defined in the current legislation, which creates risks for the emergence of various interpretations, including unlawful deprivation of a mandate.

In this regard, the bill establishes that a deputy has the right to receive a salary, royalties, fees, bonuses and other payment for pedagogical, scientific and creative activities.

It is specified that pedagogical and scientific activities include teaching, conducting lectures, workshops, trainings and scientific research. Creative activities include the creation of works of literature, art, culture and other objects of intellectual property, participation in media projects and other public events.
