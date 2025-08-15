09:36
President signs Law "On Investments in the Kyrgyz Republic"

President Sadyr Japarov signed the Law «On Investments in the Kyrgyz Republic», the press service of the head of state reported.

The law aims to regulate legal relations arising from direct investments made by national and foreign investors in the country. The document establishes the principles of the state investment policy, guarantees for the protection of investors’ rights, as well as mechanisms for interaction between participants in investment activities.

The adoption of the law implements the provisions of the Presidential Decree «On the National Development Program of the Kyrgyz Republic until 2026».

Among the key guidelines of the program:

  • Ensuring an annual rate of real economic growth at an average of 5 percent;
  • Achieving GDP per capita of at least $1,500;
  • Reducing the unemployment rate to 5 percent;
  • Ensuring an annual inflow of foreign direct investment in the amount of at least 13 percent of GDP.
