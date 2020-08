A Lexus car turned over in Malovodnoye village, Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Traffic Safety Department of the region informed 24.kg news agency.

The traffic accident happened yesterday at about 22.00. The driver was heading towards Bishkek, lost control of the vehicle, and it crashed into a parapet and turned over.

As a result, five people were injured, they were hospitalized. The car was placed on impoundment lot.