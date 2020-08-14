Elections 2020: Head of CEC reminds parties about observance of quotas

Chairperson of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan Nurzhan Shaildabekova stated today on the platform of public dialogue «Transparency and reliability of elections — guarantee of trust and stability» that young people complain that they do not see themselves in the assets of parties and believe that they are simply used.

The head of the CEC recalled about the youth and gender quota, noting the imperfection of the norm, when instead of a man the next on the list is a man. «This does not contribute to the gender ratio of 30 percent provided by law. I hope that the seventh convocation will decide how to correct this shortcoming,» Nurzhan Shaildabekova noted.

She added that the lists of parties must be compiled with the obligatory observance of quotas and published with party programs on the CEC website.

Election campaign will begin on September 4. Before August 20, political organizations must hold congresses and draw up lists of candidates for deputies.

«We recommend reducing the number of delegates of congresses due to the epidemiological situation. But I repeat: this is a private matter of the parties,» Nurzhan Shaildabekova stressed.

Parties must submit all the documents to the CEC no later than on August 24.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree setting parliamentary elections for October 4.