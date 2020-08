Three people were injured in a traffic accident in GES-5 village of Alamedin district. Press service of the Central Traffic Safety Department of Chui region told 24.kg news agency.

The traffic accident occurred at about 03.00. Honda Odyssey car, moving towards Bishkek, according to preliminary data, drove into the oncoming lane and collided with Volkswagen Passat.

As a result, three passengers were taken to a hospital with various injuries.