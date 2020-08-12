17:12
Four people, including two children, injured in traffic accident in Bishkek

Four people have been injured in a traffic accident in Bishkek. Spokesman for the Department of the Patrol Police Service of Bishkek, Baigazy Aitkul uulu, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the traffic accident occurred yesterday at about 22.00 at the intersection of Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue and Tokombayev Street. Honda Stepwgn and Nissan March collided. Two children were hospitalized to the City Children’s Hospital No. 3, and two people were also taken to the Bishkek Scientific Research Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics.

The cars were placed on the impoundment lot. Cause of the traffic accident is being investigated.
