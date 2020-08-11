Form of education in Kyrgyzstan to depend on epidemiological situation

The form of education of schoolchildren will depend on the epidemiological situation. Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan, Nadira Dzhusupbekova, announced at a briefing.

«It will be chosen by the sanitary and epidemiological authorities and local authorities, as well as on the basis of a bilateral agreement. Parents are given the right to choose the form of education for their child and an agreement is concluded between them and the school,» she said.

Nadira Dzhusupbekova added that education of children of 1-11 grades at educational organizations of the regions with stable epidemiological situation, where there is no threat to the life and health of children and teachers (green zone), regardless of the form and type of ownership, will be provided in a traditional form. In case of a low number of students, duty classes can be organized.

In addition, a traditional-distant (combined) form is planned. «If this is not a green zone, then we offer education in the traditional form only for the 1st, 5th, 9th and 11th grades. Depending on the number of students, classes can be divided into subgroups, and the teaching process will be conducted according to a flexible schedule. For example, one group comes to school on Mondays and Wednesdays, the other — on Tuesdays and Thursdays. During the lessons, teachers only explain new teaching material or carry out tests. On Friday, they organize feedback from students and prepare for the next lessons,» she explained.

It is allowed to conduct lessons in the open air in compliance with all sanitary and epidemiological standards.

Nadira Dzhusupbekova noted that in this format, students of other classes will be taught remotely. «At those schools where the number of students does not exceed the norm, their management can work on creation of conditions for the traditional teaching of second graders. They also have not fully formed their educational skills, especially since in the last quarter we had to switch to the distance format,» she said.

In regions with a severe epidemiological situation and a threat to the life and health of children and teachers (red zone), education of students of 1-11 grades will take place in a distance form.

«At the same time, video materials broadcast on TV channels are used, teachers will conduct online lessons and organize feedback with students,» she said.

The deputy minister added that depending on the epidemiological situation, the school’s capabilities, the number of students, a general education organization has the right to choose one of the proposed forms or propose its own.