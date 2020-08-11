13:45
Russia to extend period of stay of migrants, including Kyrgyzstanis

Period of stay of labor migrants, including Kyrgyzstanis, in Russia will be extended. The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to the Russian Federation, Alikbek Dzhekshenkulov, announced.

Migrants will get 185 more days to settle their legal status. In September, foreigners will be given another deferment in order they can legalize their status without falling under administrative sanctions. Until the end of the year, migrants will not be deported or a decision about the undesirability of their stay in the Russian Federation will not be made.

After September 15, migrants with valid documents will have other 185 days to obtain the status which they have the right to.
