Kubatbek Boronov criticizes officials of Ministry of Health

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov criticized the senior officials of the Ministry of Health for insufficient study of the issue on purchase of X-ray machines. Government’s press service reported.

A regular meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center took place today. Information on monitoring the availability and need for medical equipment, consumables, medicines and personal protective equipment in health care institutions and organizations in Issyk-Kul and Naryn regions has been heard there.

The head of Government instructed to solve the aforementioned issues as soon as possible and speed up the procurement process.

A number of instructions have been given to specialized state bodies, as well as local authorities, including on strengthening the capacity of primary health care specialists, stepping up infection control in medical institutions, as well as carrying out household visits.