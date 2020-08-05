Ilshat Public Foundation donates 5 ambulances to Ministry of Health

Ilshat Public Foundation has donated five ambulances to the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the ministry reported.

The cars are equipped with the necessary medical equipment. According to a representative of the foundation, Tilek Jeenbekov, the cost of each car is $ 26,000.

«Since the cars are suitable for children’s hospitals, we consider it appropriate to hand over two of them to the City Children’s Clinical Emergency Hospital in Bishkek and two — to the Interregional Children’s Hospital in Osh,» the Deputy Minister of Health Madamin Karataev said.

The ministry added that one car has been transported to the territorial hospital in Cholpon-Ata.