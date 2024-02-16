15:34
EFSD allocates grant for purchase of ambulances for Kyrgyzstan

The Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development (EFSD) allocates a grant for the purchase of ambulances for Kyrgyzstan. The press center of the Ministry of Health reported.

As part of his working trip to Russia, Minister of Health Alymkadyr Beishenaliev met with the Executive Director of the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development Andrei Shirokov. The parties discussed a new project for the development of the healthcare system in the Kyrgyz Republic, which includes the purchase of ambulances for the country.

As a result of the meeting, an agreement was reached to allocate a grant in the amount of $3 million for the purchase of 120 ambulances.
