Chechnya donates PPE for 51 million rubles to Kyrgyzstan

As a result of the negotiations between Kyrgyzstan and Russia, Chechnya has sent free aid in the amount of 51,041,917 rubles.

The cargo was delivered to Kyrgyzstan. After the necessary procedures, it will be unloaded to the warehouse of the Ministry of Health.

As a humanitarian aid, the Russian Pharmstandard OJSC has donated protective overalls, three-layer special masks, goggles made of polymer materials, plastic shields and other medical equipment to the Ministry of Health.