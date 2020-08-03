16:43
USD 76.76
EUR 90.09
RUB 1.05
English

Chechnya donates PPE for 51 million rubles to Kyrgyzstan

The Chechen Republic has provided another humanitarian aid for more than 51 million rubles to Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

As a result of the negotiations between Kyrgyzstan and Russia, Chechnya has sent free aid in the amount of 51,041,917 rubles.

The cargo was delivered to Kyrgyzstan. After the necessary procedures, it will be unloaded to the warehouse of the Ministry of Health.

As a humanitarian aid, the Russian Pharmstandard OJSC has donated protective overalls, three-layer special masks, goggles made of polymer materials, plastic shields and other medical equipment to the Ministry of Health.
link: https://24.kg/english/161480/
views: 102
Print
Related
Russian health workers note individual approach to each patient in Kyrgyzstan
Russian health workers about heroism of Kyrgyz colleagues in fighting COVID-19
Switzerland donates humanitarian aid to new developments in Bishkek
Hospitals of Kyrgyzstan to get 450 oxygen concentrators
525,105 families receive food aid since beginning of pandemic in Kyrgyzstan
Consular Department of Russian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan resumes work
Russian medical workers to help with development of COVID-19 treatment protocol
Russian medical workers sent to regions of Kyrgyzstan
Eleven countries provide humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan
Nine passengers of flight from Kyrgyzstan diagnosed with COVID-19 in Novosibirsk
Popular
Volunteer Abbas Ali Shah from Pakistan decides to leave Kyrgyzstan Volunteer Abbas Ali Shah from Pakistan decides to leave Kyrgyzstan
Five residential buildings burn down in Osh city Five residential buildings burn down in Osh city
Public transport to work in Bishkek tomorrow Public transport to work in Bishkek tomorrow
494 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 36,299 in total 494 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 36,299 in total
3 August, Monday
16:20
Domestic company starts production of PPE in Issyk- Kul region Domestic company starts production of PPE in Issyk- Kul...
16:01
Russian health workers note individual approach to each patient in Kyrgyzstan
15:51
Elections 2020: CEC registers authorized representatives of SDPK
15:44
Another batch of oxygen concentrators delivered to Kyrgyzstan from China
15:40
Chechnya donates PPE for 51 million rubles to Kyrgyzstan