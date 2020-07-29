Prime Minister urges to complete construction of new hospitals on time

Construction work as part of measures to combat COVID-19 is underway at nine sites. This became known today at a meeting with the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan.

This is construction of two hospitals in Bishkek and Osh cities, as well as re-profiling of seven premises in all regions of the republic.

«I want to stress that all construction work must be completed on time — within one month. I set strict quality and deadline requirements for the responsible authorities. In addition, the Ministry of Finance needs to ensure adequate funding for purchase of medical equipment. It is important to complete the construction of all social facilities in a timely manner, especially those designed to combat the coronavirus,» Kubatbek Boronov stressed.

The Prime Minister touched upon construction of new buildings for schools, premises of which were deemed to be unsafe. He also called for completion of the construction on time.