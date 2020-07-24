Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulates Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his birthday

A telephone conversation took place between the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulated his colleague Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his birthday and wished him good health, prosperity and success. He noted with satisfaction the personal contribution of the President of Uzbekistan to the development and strengthening of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek relations of friendship, good-neighborliness and strategic partnership.

«The heads of state discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation, including issues of cross-border interaction and activation of work on delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border. The presidents noted with satisfaction the work of the two countries on mutual provision of humanitarian aid, and also considered measures for further building up of joint efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection,» the statement says.