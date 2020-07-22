16:45
USD 77.28
EUR 88.40
RUB 1.09
English

Illegal import of large batch of medicines revealed in south Kyrgyzstan

The fact of illegal import of medicines for almost 3 million soms has been revealed in Kyrgyzstan. The State Customs Service reported.

The employees of South-West customs on the territory of A.E.I. LLC terminal carried out a customs inspection of a Mercedes-Benz Actros truck with a trailer. They found 2,274 packs of Regapen 300 mg in the vehicle.

«The goods were imported from a neighboring state in violation of the customs legislation of the EAEU. The average market cost of the drugs is 2,956.2 million soms,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/160342/
views: 102
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstanis try to smuggle oxygen concentrators, medicines to Kazakhstan
Smuggling of paracetamol from Kyrgyzstan into Kazakhstan prevented
Kyrgyzstani attempts to smuggle light bulbs into Uzbekistan
Kyrgyzstani tries to smuggle air conditioners into Uzbekistan
Large-scale smuggling of mink and muskrat pelts into Kyrgyzstan suppressed
Smuggling of large batch of tobacco products from Talas to Kazakhstan prevented
Smuggled goods for over 1 million soms detained in southern Kyrgyzstan
Smuggled cargo detained in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan
Smuggled dried fruits detained in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstani attempts to smuggle 4,000 face masks into Kazakhstan
Popular
1,264 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 25,047 in total 1,264 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 25,047 in total
New school year to most likely start remotely in Kyrgyzstan New school year to most likely start remotely in Kyrgyzstan
Anouk Gohier from France: Orto-Sai bazaar is my favorite place in Bishkek Anouk Gohier from France: Orto-Sai bazaar is my favorite place in Bishkek
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Kyrgyzstan will create stock of medicines Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Kyrgyzstan will create stock of medicines
22 July, Wednesday
16:40
Vice Prime Minister Aida Ismailova also decides to listen to volunteers Vice Prime Minister Aida Ismailova also decides to list...
16:22
Number of patients at day and night hospitals decreases in Bishkek
15:59
Illegal import of large batch of medicines revealed in south Kyrgyzstan
15:48
Guys who threaten Kyrgyz girls in Russia wanted by police
15:27
Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Turkey