Illegal import of large batch of medicines revealed in south Kyrgyzstan

The fact of illegal import of medicines for almost 3 million soms has been revealed in Kyrgyzstan. The State Customs Service reported.

The employees of South-West customs on the territory of A.E.I. LLC terminal carried out a customs inspection of a Mercedes-Benz Actros truck with a trailer. They found 2,274 packs of Regapen 300 mg in the vehicle.

«The goods were imported from a neighboring state in violation of the customs legislation of the EAEU. The average market cost of the drugs is 2,956.2 million soms,» the statement says.