Kyrgyzstanis can return to homeland through UAE

At least 159 citizens of Kyrgyzstan have returned to Bishkek by a Fly Dubai flight from Dubai. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Kyrgyzstanis from the USA, Canada, Great Britain, Afghanistan, Egypt, the Republic of Korea, Vietnam, Japan, Maldives, Bahrain also arrived on this flight and made a transit transfer at Dubai airport.

The Foreign Ministry recalled that the next flights on Dubai — Bishkek route are scheduled for July 24 and July 31.

«Kyrgyzstanis from countries that have resumed regular air traffic with the UAE can use these flights to return to homeland. At the same time, before purchasing air tickets, they need to ask the airline about the possibility of transfer and admission to the export flights. A transit stay at the Dubai airport should not exceed 24 hours before the departure of the flight to Bishkek,» the ministry noted.