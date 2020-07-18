13:43
USD 77.55
EUR 88.54
RUB 1.08
English

Kyrgyzstanis can return to homeland through UAE

At least 159 citizens of Kyrgyzstan have returned to Bishkek by a Fly Dubai flight from Dubai. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Kyrgyzstanis from the USA, Canada, Great Britain, Afghanistan, Egypt, the Republic of Korea, Vietnam, Japan, Maldives, Bahrain also arrived on this flight and made a transit transfer at Dubai airport.

The Foreign Ministry recalled that the next flights on Dubai — Bishkek route are scheduled for July 24 and July 31.

«Kyrgyzstanis from countries that have resumed regular air traffic with the UAE can use these flights to return to homeland. At the same time, before purchasing air tickets, they need to ask the airline about the possibility of transfer and admission to the export flights. A transit stay at the Dubai airport should not exceed 24 hours before the departure of the flight to Bishkek,» the ministry noted.
link: https://24.kg/english/159915/
views: 62
Print
Related
At least 100 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from China
330 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Turkey
164 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from 17 countries by charter flight
At least 122 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from UAE
At least 326 compatriots return to Kyrgyzstan from Turkey
At least 182 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Belarus
Over 20,000 citizens return to Kyrgyzstan due to pandemic
At least 343 Kyrgyzstanis arrive in Osh from Moscow
At least 237 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Turkey
191 citizens return from United Arab Emirates to Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Statistics on coronavirus, pneumonia to be combined in Kyrgyzstan Statistics on coronavirus, pneumonia to be combined in Kyrgyzstan
Family of British Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan prepares meals for medical workers Family of British Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan prepares meals for medical workers
Heads of two schools die for a day in Kyrgyzstan Heads of two schools die for a day in Kyrgyzstan
1,682 people diagnosed with community-acquired pneumonia for a day 1,682 people diagnosed with community-acquired pneumonia for a day
18 July, Saturday
13:31
Emil Shadykhanov appointed Vice Mayor of Osh city Emil Shadykhanov appointed Vice Mayor of Osh city
13:24
Kyrgyzstanis can return to homeland through UAE
13:17
Coronavirus confirmed in 70 medical workers for a day in Kyrgyzstan
13:11
73 people die from coronavirus and pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
13:04
1,264 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 25,047 in total