Kubatbek Boronov meets with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko

The Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Kubatbek Boronov met with the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. Press service of the Government reported.

The meeting took place during a working trip of the head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan to Minsk (Belarus).

Alexander Lukashenko noted the ongoing development of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two states. In his turn, Kubatbek Boronov noted that Kyrgyzstan attaches great importance to relations of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation with Belarus.

The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of focusing attention on stepping up bilateral trade and economic cooperation, a significant increase in trade turnover, building up investment cooperation, and implementation of projects of interest to both countries.