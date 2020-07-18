13:43
USD 77.55
EUR 88.54
RUB 1.08
English

Kubatbek Boronov meets with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko

The Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Kubatbek Boronov met with the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. Press service of the Government reported.

The meeting took place during a working trip of the head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan to Minsk (Belarus).

Alexander Lukashenko noted the ongoing development of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two states. In his turn, Kubatbek Boronov noted that Kyrgyzstan attaches great importance to relations of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation with Belarus.

The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of focusing attention on stepping up bilateral trade and economic cooperation, a significant increase in trade turnover, building up investment cooperation, and implementation of projects of interest to both countries.
link: https://24.kg/english/159904/
views: 138
Print
Related
Prime Ministers discuss delivery of medicines from Belarus to Kyrgyzstan
Alexander Lukashenko allocates 70 ares of land to Bakiyev
Court of Belarus repeatedly denies extradition of Daniyar Usenov to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan plans to purchase 150,000 PCR tests from Belarus
Kyrgyzstan builds relations with Belarus
Blue spruce saplings from Kyrgyzstan to be planted in Belarus
Vice Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov meets with Ambassador of Belarus
Prime Minister of Belarus Syarhey Rumas arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Belarus hopes that situation in Kyrgyzstan not to destabilize
Diplomat of Embassy of Belarus called to Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Statistics on coronavirus, pneumonia to be combined in Kyrgyzstan Statistics on coronavirus, pneumonia to be combined in Kyrgyzstan
Family of British Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan prepares meals for medical workers Family of British Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan prepares meals for medical workers
Heads of two schools die for a day in Kyrgyzstan Heads of two schools die for a day in Kyrgyzstan
1,682 people diagnosed with community-acquired pneumonia for a day 1,682 people diagnosed with community-acquired pneumonia for a day
18 July, Saturday
13:31
Emil Shadykhanov appointed Vice Mayor of Osh city Emil Shadykhanov appointed Vice Mayor of Osh city
13:24
Kyrgyzstanis can return to homeland through UAE
13:17
Coronavirus confirmed in 70 medical workers for a day in Kyrgyzstan
13:11
73 people die from coronavirus and pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
13:04
1,264 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 25,047 in total