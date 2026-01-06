Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Belarus speak by phone

Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeenbek Kulubaev held a telephone conversation with his Belarusian Counterpart Maxim Ryzhenkov, the press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The diplomats discussed key issues on the bilateral agenda. Particular attention was paid to the schedule of upcoming contacts at the highest and high levels, including reciprocal visits through the Ministries of Foreign Affairs.

As part of preparations for the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which will be held in Bishkek this year, the sides exchanged views on the substantive agenda of the summit. The ministers also discussed aspects of cooperation within the SCO.