Alexander Lukashenko about Kurmanbek Bakiyev: We will not hand him over to you

At the CSTO summit in Bishkek, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko spoke to journalists about the life of the ousted Kyrgyz leader Kurmanbek Bakiyev in Minsk.

«Bakiyev is living well. Everything is fine. We will not let him go back to you anymore. I told him: ‘No trips, that’s enough! Live in Belarus.’ He lives normally. I sometimes visit him when he invites me. So we will not hand him over to you,» he said.

Lukashenko added that Kurmanbek Bakiyev «suffers a lot and misses his country.»

«He keeps telling me: ‘I wish I could at least visit my father’s grave.’ It’s disgraceful that the Kyrgyz cannot allow their former president to visit his father’s grave. I think we will resolve this issue with the current leadership,» the Belarusian leader said.

Bakiyev, who fled the country, has been sentenced by the Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan to 24 years in prison.

Kurmanbek Bakiyev was ousted on April 7, 2010, when the opposition took to the streets to protest against his family-clan rule. Weapons were used against the protesters, leaving more than 80 people dead.

Kurmanbek Bakiyev, his son Maksim, and his brother Zhanysh were convicted in absentia and received long prison sentences on multiple charges.

After fleeing Kyrgyzstan, the Bakiyev family settled in Minsk, while Maksim Bakiyev lives in the United Kingdom with his family.