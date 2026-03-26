Kyrgyzstan and Belarus identify ways to intensify military cooperation

Kyrgyzstan and Belarus have identified ways to intensify military cooperation. The issue was discussed in Minsk during talks between Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin and Kyrgyz Defense Minister Ruslan Mukambetov. The press service of the Belarusian Defense Ministry reported.

The parties also discussed the current state of bilateral military cooperation, which is of mutual interest.

Viktor Khrenin noted that cooperation between Belarus and Kyrgyzstan is open and characterized by a high level of multifaceted dialogue.

«Our cooperation is developing successfully, characterized by established, stable bilateral ties at the level of defense ministers and the armed forces as a whole. Cooperation in a multilateral format within the CSTO is developing very fruitfully. Belarusian and Kyrgyz military personnel regularly participate in joint events. In October 2026, Belarus plans to host a joint exercise with CSTO peacekeeping forces Indestructible Brotherhood 2026, and a special exercise with CSTO radiation, chemical, biological defense and medical support forces Barrier 2026. We will be glad to welcome Kyrgyz military personnel to Belarus,» he said.

Ruslan Mukambetov noted that warm, friendly relations exist between Belarus and Kyrgyzstan, with potential for expansion and strengthening.

«We are interested in continuing the exchange of experience between specialists from our countries and in developing mutually beneficial cooperation, and we intend to expand this cooperation in all areas,» he added.