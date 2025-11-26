Direct contacts with Kyrgyzstan for small business growth discussed in Minsk

The National Marketing Center of Belarus discussed the issue of direct contacts with Kyrgyzstan for small and medium business growth, its website says.

The center’s deputy director, Evgeny Rusak, highlighted the successful experience of collaborating with Kyrgyz partners on joint projects.

Practical tools and opportunities for identifying promising areas of bilateral cooperation, finding partners, and establishing direct dialogue between business representatives from the two countries were outlined. A commitment to providing the necessary assistance in expanding Belarus-Kyrgyzstan trade and economic ties was confirmed.